Time to raise voice against brutal crime of marital rape: Kirti Kulhari

It is time that we raise voice against the brutal crime of marital rape, Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari said on Tuesday.

By IANS

MUMBAI: It is time that we raise voice against the brutal crime of marital rape, Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari said on Tuesday. The actress is currently seen in the web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, which is centred on the heinous crime.

"Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors sheds light on what exactly happens behind closed doors in married life. It displays how one person can overpower an entire relationship in the name of love and what are its consequences. It's time to raise a stern voice against the brutal crime of marital rape and abuse, conditioned by a happy marriage taboo that has been created by society. It's a pain that most educated or uneducated men or women face with silence," she said.

The series casts Kirti as Anuradha, who is a victim of marital abuse by her husband, the affluent lawyer Vikram Chandra (played by Jisshu Sengupta).

Talking about her decision to play the character, the actress shared: "I wanted to play the character of Anuradha Chandra because through her I wanted to communicate the emotions and pain that a person goes through while suffering marital abuse. She belongs to a wealthy family and still faces the brutal suffering of marital abuse, which eventually silences her emotions. She is so broken, she has been dead from within for years."

The recently released eight-part courtroom drama series also features Pankaj Tripathi, Anupriya Goenka, Deepti Naval, Mita Vashisht, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The show is directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee, and written by Apurva Asrani.

