Home Entertainment Hindi

Can’t sing songs that objectify women: Anushka Manchanda

In a free-wheeling chat with CE, singer Anushka Manchanda on why she took a break from Bollywood, and about her vegan and minimalistic lifestyle

Published: 02nd February 2020 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Anushka Manchanda. (Photo | Saptarshi Mukherjee/EPS)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bold, spunky and ready to speak her mind. That’s Anushka Manchanda from Viva, who rose to fame almost two decades ago, when she, along with a group of girls, were declared the country’s first female pop stars.

While she may have kept a low-key post the release of her movie, Angry Indian Goddesses, which starred Tannishtha Chatterjee, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, which opened to critical acclaim, Manchanda frankly admits she finds it difficult to fit into an industry (Bollywood) which she doesn’t really relate to anymore.

“On one hand, I am part of a movie about feminism, and on the other, I can’t sing songs which objectify women,” says Manchanda who as in the city as part of the Under 25 summit that was held at Jayamahal Palace over the weekend. 

Manchanda, who has been managing the music for IncInk record, owned by Ranveer Singh and Navzar Eranee along with her younger brother, Shikhar Yuvraj Manchanda, has been making some serious changes in her lifestyle, including going vegan and opting to go minimalistic.

“I feel I am responsible for the food I put in my system. And going vegan has improved my health and work potential, and I don’t feel guilty that another being is losing life because of me,” says Manchanda. 

While the switch to being vegan was not too hard for her, having moved back with her parents – who love their food –made things hard. 

“We are a typical Delhi family who love to eat. Suddenly I was cutting down white sugar, milk, curd, ghee, and they lost their minds. It was war at home,” says Manchanda, adding that her parents are fine with most of her choices, but not that of skipping the classic Rajma Chawal.

Speaking of family, Manchanda tells us she comes from a family that loves to hoard. And despite this, she took the decision to give the minimalistic lifestyle a try after reading the book, The Life-Changing Manga of Tidying up, by Maria Kondo.

“I just have a wardrobe, bed, carpet and desk in my room, and this happened after I cleared out almost 75 per cent of my possessions. This is quite in contrast to my mother who has nine teapots which she does not even use,” she says with a laugh. On a serious note, she says minimalism has also helped her to have a clear mind and focus more on her work.

