We will create a ‘Villain’ universe: Singer Mohit Suri

Published: 17th February 2020 09:42 AM

By Shilajit Mitra    
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mohit Suri made his directorial debut in 2005, with the dual releases of Zeher and Kalyug. Both films displayed his keen visual sense and feel for music.

Over the years, Suri has directed 13 feature films. In 2017, he directed Half Girlfriend, a romantic comedy-drama that marked a departure from his preferred genre.

He returned to this space with Malang, a psychedelic revenge thriller set in Goa. The film, which released on February 7 and is holding out well at the box-office, stars a packed ensemble of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Keemu. 

We spoke to Suri about his filmmaking style, his love for South Asian cinema, the liberal drug use in Malang, and the upcoming sequel to Ek Villain. Excerpts:

Mohit Suri

How do you feel about Malang’s theatrical response?

I feel relieved that people have liked it. I’m also happy that the actors are being appreciated.

It’s like being told your child is successful, even when that child is as old as Anil Kapoor (laughs).  

At a time when everyone is making small-town romances or period films, we tried to do something different. Malang is an ensemble drama with an offbeat, dark topic.

It’s an original film and not a remake. So I feel good that it’s doing well. 

There’s a lot of explicit drug use in the film. Did the censors give you a hard time with that?

Not really. In fact, they were more than fair. They did not ask me for any visual cut; they only demanded an audio change since we can’t name the drug, which I understand.

But beyond that, they were really forthcoming. They also allowed me to put disclaimers in a creative way. They did not want the film to become boring.

Yes, there’s a certain moral compulsion concerning drug use in our movies. But you also have to be true to what happens in the real world. 

There’s a clear influence of South Asian cinema in your films. Yet, it’s always wrapped in a Bollywood package.

How do you balance both? 

My boss, Mr. Mahesh Bhatt, would say, ‘Shoot like you’re breathing. You don’t take an effort to breathe’.

Likewise, movies are my life support. I watch films all the time. I love South Asian movies because we share a similar emotional palette.

We have the same family values, emotions, angst. That said, I am in the end a Bollywood film director.

I’ve grown up watch greats like Shekhar Kapoor, Manmohan Desai and Mukul Anand. So I don’t concentrate on form too much.

For me, it’s always the content that drives the look and feel of my movies. 

On a side-note, how did you feel about Parasite’s Oscars sweep?

That’s a brilliant film. I’ve seen it thrice. Again, it’s such a typical idea, quite relatable to Indian audiences. 

You recently announced Ek Villain 2. Are you taking a new direction with the sequel?

There’s a new story. It will have references to the previous part, which is why I can’t cast the same actors.

Ekta (Kapoor, producer) and I are trying to create an entire Villain universe.

We will probably get back with all the parts later on. I am yet to decide on the new cast. Once that’s done, we should be ready to roll by mid-2020. 

