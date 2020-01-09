Sneha Namanandi joins horror series

By Express News Service

Actor Sneha Namanandi is featured in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. The horror web series stars Sunny Leone, Divya Agarwal, and Varun Sood in the lead roles alongside Sneha.

Sneha’s character is named Varsha and the plot revolves around Varsha’s all-girls bachelorette trip. A part of the show was shot in Manali.

“It’s a great opportunity to be a part of the AltBalaji and ZEE5 universe,” Sneha said. “My role was well laid out and covered the entire spectrum of my acting capabilities. I have been getting encouraging feedback for my performance.

In real life, I am too scared of ghosts or paranormal stuff, but in this show, I got to play a possessed character. It was indeed challenging and hopefully, I was able to do justice.” Sneha is known for her work in Bum Bum Bo (2017), Yeh Hai Paranormal Ishq (2018), and Khalish (2018).