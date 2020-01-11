Actor Zareen Khan makes her TV debut with travel show

By Express News Service

Zareen Khan is making her television debut with the upcoming travel show, Jeep Bollywood Trails. The AXN show features Zareen travelling across India and visiting iconic film locations.

The series will premiere with Zareen visiting Chail Palace, Druk School, and Pangong Lake in Ladakh, where 3 Idiots was shot.

The episode will also feature a discussion with director Rajkumar Hirani about his early life and his love for mountains. “I am quite a traveller, a ‘Happy Hippie’,” Zareen said.

“If you have a look at my social media, it’s more about travel than anything else. Travelling has always been my passion and also an integral part of my profession. I’ve always wanted to do a travel show and Jeep gave me the ideal opportunity to be part of a show, which has a perfect blend of both — Travel and Bollywood.