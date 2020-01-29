Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Gabru' song mints ten million views

The 35-year-old star shared a story on Instagram sharing the news of the song reaching a ten million views.

Published: 29th January 2020 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 12:38 AM

The dance number has been shot in the setup of a wedding pandal and is sure to top the party song charts.

The dance number has been shot in the setup of a wedding pandal and is sure to top the party song charts.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer peppy number 'Gabru' from 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', received ten million views on YouTube within a day of its release.

The 35-year-old star shared a story on Instagram sharing the news of the song reaching a ten million views.

"10 million Gabrus have grooved to our new song. Are you one of them?" the actor wrote alongside.

Ayushmann on Monday dropped the recreated version of the Punjabi hit by Honey Singh.

The song starts with dialogue by the lead actor Ayushmann who asking the setup of a wedding band to plan a pumped up entry for him.

He is seen shaking a leg on the dance floor along with Jitendra Kumar, who is playing his love interest in the comedy-drama.

The peppy dance number shows the unconventional comedy between Ayushmann and Jitendra followed by a shocking kiss between the two. Sung by Romy, the peppy song's music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

The dance number has been shot in the setup of a wedding pandal and is sure to top the party song charts.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a light-hearted comedy that can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles, this movie also has Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chadda, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film, which was released in 2017.

The romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21.

