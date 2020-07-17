COVID-19 positive Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Mumbai hospital

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12, were admitted at Nanavati Hospital on Friday.

Earlier, they both were home quarantined after testing positive for the virus.

After Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19, two other Bachchan family members - Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested positive for the disease.

However, Jaya Bachchan and her daughters Sweta Nanda and Navya Neil Nanda tested negative in the COVID-19 swab test.