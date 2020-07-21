Harish Verma, Himanshi Parashar pair up for romantic music video

By IANS

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer and actor Harish Verma has unveiled a romantic song titled -- Dila mereya. He says it is really close to his heart.

The video of "Dila mereya" features a hopelessly romantic Harish, who is in love with a beautiful girl, played by model Himanshi Parashar, but fails to express it.

"This song is really close to my heart. Raas and Akash Jandu have done such a fine job of writing and composing, 'Dila mereya'. Himanshi was such a fun co-star and we had great time working together," said Harish.

Himanshi, on the other hand, is bowled over by his vocals.

"Harish Verma has sung this song so beautifully and the direction of the song has been done so well. The music video takes the song to a whole new level," she said.