Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari to debut in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

By Express News Service

The makers of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter have released a poster introducing debutante Palak Tiwari. Directed by Vishal Mishra, the upcoming horror-thriller is based on Saffron BPO, considered to be 'one of the most haunted places in Gurugram'.

Palak is the daughter of television actor Shweta Tiwari. In the film, she essays Rosie, an employee who goes missing at the BPO. It is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.