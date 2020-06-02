STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't want to befriend the negative characters I play: Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek says that though he has been essaying some very toxic characters on screen, he does not carry any sort of hangover off the set, for the sake of sanity.

Published: 02nd June 2020 11:53 AM

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Banerjee has been overwhelming the audience with his sinister acts for a while now. This year, in particular, has been all the more noteworthy thanks to his performances in the recent OTT shows "Paatal Lok" and "Kaali 2". Abhishek says that though he has been essaying some very toxic characters on screen, he does not carry any sort of hangover off the set, for the sake of sanity.

"If negative characters creates an impact on an actor's mind, then our industry would end up producing a lot of serial killers! I want to know them from a distance. I lived the life of Tyagi on camera while shooting for 'Paatal Lok', but the time of indulging in a character is between action and cut. I cannot take the character seriously to behave like it in real life. These two characters (in 'Paatal Lok' and 'Kaali 2') are so negative that I do not want to befriend them at all. That is how I do not get any hangover of the negative characters I portray on-screen," Abhishek told IANS.

In "Paatal Lok", he plays the smalltown assassin Vishal Tyagi, whose gruesome flair at smashing in skulls with a hammer earns him the sobriquet Hathoda Tyagi in the crime world. In "Kaali 2", he plays an international kidnapper.

On his character in "Kaali 2", he says: "It is a dark character. He is a storyteller who will never let you know things in a straight way, he will use metaphor and poetry. He is a drug lord, he is crazy and mean, and he carries a 'cool' vibe! He is a dirty, dirty man!"

"Kaali 2" features Rahul Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Abhishek Banerjee along with Paoli Dam in the title role among others. The second season of the bilingual show, reated and directed by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen, released on May 29 on ZEE5.

Paatal Lok Abhishek Banerjee Kaali 2 Abhishek Banerjee interview
