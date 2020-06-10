STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

My greatest off-screen hero: Deepika wishes father Prakash Padukone on his birthday

Prakash ranked World No 1 in 1980 and scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships the same year.

Published: 10th June 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone with father Prakash Padukone.

Deepika Padukone with father Prakash Padukone. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday wished her father, former badminton player Prakash Padukone, on his 65th birthday, calling him her "greatest off-screen hero."

Deepika took to Instagram and posted a note for her father along with a throwback picture of the duo.

"To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank you for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one's professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you," she captioned the picture.

Prakash ranked World No 1 in 1980 and scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships the same year.

For his exemplary career, he was honoured with the Arjuna award in 1972 and is also the recipient of Padma Shri.

On the film front, Deepika has two features lined up, filmmaker Shakun Batra's next and the Hindi adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer "The Intern".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Prakash Padukone
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp