STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Baahubali' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad in talks to write Aamir Khan's 'Mahabharat' 

Aamir has been planning a film series on the epic mythological tale for quite some time.

Published: 13th June 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan (Earnings: 85 crore)

Aamir Khan (Earnings: 85 crore)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad says he is in early discussions to pen the script for Aamir Khan's "Mahabharat" adaptation.

Aamir has been planning a film series on the epic mythological tale for quite some time.

Prasad is best known for working as a writer on his son, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster "Baahubali" series, as well as movies like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi".

"The dialogue has started between me and Mr Aamir Khan regarding 'Mahabharat'. We will begin work on the script. It is too premature to talk anything in detail about the project," Prasad told PTI.

The 78-year-old writer said during the lockdown he has penned a few stories.

"Writing is my passion and I kept on writing but it is too early to reveal anything. My next project to come out is 'RRR'," he said.

"RRR" features top Telugu stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR, besides Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, next year in January.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahabharat Aamir Khan KV Vijayendra Prasad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp