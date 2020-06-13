'Baahubali' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad in talks to write Aamir Khan's 'Mahabharat' 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad says he is in early discussions to pen the script for Aamir Khan's "Mahabharat" adaptation.

Aamir has been planning a film series on the epic mythological tale for quite some time.

Prasad is best known for working as a writer on his son, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster "Baahubali" series, as well as movies like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi".

"The dialogue has started between me and Mr Aamir Khan regarding 'Mahabharat'. We will begin work on the script. It is too premature to talk anything in detail about the project," Prasad told PTI.

The 78-year-old writer said during the lockdown he has penned a few stories.

"Writing is my passion and I kept on writing but it is too early to reveal anything. My next project to come out is 'RRR'," he said.

"RRR" features top Telugu stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR, besides Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, next year in January.