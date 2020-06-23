Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Bhonsle' relatable to current times: Producer Sandiip Kapur

By IANS

MUMBAI: Known for backing content-driven films such as "Jugaad" and "Anarkali Of Aarah", Sandiip Kapur says his upcoming production "Bhonsle" relates to the current times.

The film, which will stream digitally, is about a constable played by Manoj Bajpayee, who helps migrants in their battle with local politicians, and highlights concerns of certain ethnic groups.

Talking about the film, Kapur said: "It is a story relatable to the current times. The struggle of migrant workers against authorities has been portrayed strongly. Manoj is an actor par excellence and he makes every scene worth a watch. I hope everyone likes the film."

Talking the critically-acclaimed drama releasing digitally and not theatrically, he said: "We always wanted to do a theatrical release and were planning for an April release. However, the lockdown intervened and we had to look at other options since we had used most of last year doing the festival circuit globally."

He added: "OTT platforms have emerged as a good option and have huge viewerships already. We began our conversations and settled on SonyLiv where we will release the film. We are confident of massive viewership on this platform."

The film has already made a mark at various international film festivals. "I am guided by passion in whatever I do. I have always been passionate about cinema, which is why I have been able to do three films already, my last one being 'Anaarkali Of Aaarah' that was a critical acclaimed as well as commercial successful. I have done all of these without any backing and shall soon start my next one, around October this year," he said.

"Bhonsle" has had a good run at various film festivals internationally, such as its screening at the 2018 Busan International Film Festival. The film has been screened at festivals including MAMI, 2018 Dharamshala Film Festival, the 2019 International Film Festival of Rotterdam, the Bengaluru International Film Festival and the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival," said Kapur.

Bhosle streams on Sony LIV on 26.