Govind Namdev joins 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' cast

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Govind Namdev is the latest to join the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is headlined by Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav.

“I’m playing a pivotal role in the film. I’m shooting in Jaipur. It feels really great to work with such talented actors of this generation. Kiara Advani is one of the finest actresses and Kartik is a heartthrob. Both have given hit films in recent times and I really admire their work and talent. Anees Bazmee is exceptionally phenomenal. Altogether it’s amazing,” the actor said in a statement.

The screenplay is by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. This is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a psychological horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, which released in 2007.



The story was adapted from the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is set to release on July 31.