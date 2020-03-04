Home Entertainment Hindi

The much-delayed film was originally slated to release in 2018. It has now finally been locked for on March 20.

Published: 04th March 2020 06:47 PM

A still from 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

A still from 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Dibakar Banerjee's next release "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" has its lead actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor on the run, in the trailer that was unveiled on Wednesday.

The much-delayed film was originally slated to release in 2018. It has now finally been locked for on March 20.

In the trailer, Parineeti is introduced as Sandeep, and Arjun as Pinky.

The trailer begins with Sandeep running towards Pinky, who is sitting in his car. She asks him to help her run away and is willing to pay him any amount. Soon, they come across a group of people firing bullets at each other. An angry Pinky confronts Sandeep regarding what trouble she is in. Later, they escape to a hill station where they meet an aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.

"Celebrated storyteller #DibakarBanerjee returns to the big screen with another intriguing tale, #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Releasing on 20th March, 2020! @arjunk26 @ParineetiChopra @SAPFTheFilm," Yash Raj Films tweeted on Wednesday along with a trailer.

Parineeti and Arjun had earlier featured together in "Ishaqzaade" and "Namaste England".

