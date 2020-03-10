Home Entertainment Hindi

Shalmali Kholgade on her latest release 'Kalle Kalle'

Shalmali Kholgade recently released a girl-power anthem called Kalle Kalle and within 24 hours the video crossed the one million mark on YouTube.

Published: 10th March 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Shalmali Kholgade in the song 'Kalle Kalle'

Shalmali Kholgade in the song 'Kalle Kalle'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Paulami Sen
Express News Service

Shalmali Kholgade recently released a girl-power anthem called Kalle Kalle and within 24 hours the video crossed the one million mark on YouTube. Excited and overwhelmed, she spoke to us over the phone from Vadodara in Gujarat, where she was performing the song live for the first time. “The track is all about celebrating life as a newly single girl who is finally free from a toxic relationship with a man who does not understand her worth,” shares Shalmali and explains that Kalle Kalle translates to the lone one in Punjabi.

She was aware of the chatter that the song may do well, but she hadn’t anticipated the kind of love she would get for it from her fans. Produced by Big Bang Music, the lyrics remain relatable and the tune is high-tempo which takes a brief slow breather towards the end and finishes on a high-note. The lyrics are written by rapper Mellow D and music has been composed by Akull. 

From lending her vocals to memorable numbers like Balam Pichkari and Lat Lag Gayee, Shalmali has worked with some of the biggest music directors like Vishal-Shekhar and Amit Trivedi. She was always known for her strong vocals but in the video that just came out, one got to see the dancer in her. 

Choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves, one half of the popular Bollywood duo Bosco-Caesar, the song sees her dancing like there’s no tomorrow! “I have done live shows with over 100 minutes of choreography and have been working on that performer persona for more than two years. Also, the fact that I have years of training in kathak and hip-hop, makes me the performer that I am,” says the musician, who derives inspiration from the likes of Beyoncé and Amy Winehouse. The song is also the second one in her ‘relationship series’. 

Before Kalle Kalle, she had released Ruka Ruka, a rock love ballad about a couple struggling to cope with the bad times but still stay strong. The video, directed by Dar Gai, also features actor Aparshakti Khurana, and had become popular too. In her latest release, the 30-year-old pushes the envelope of pop music and dance, thereby highlighting that she can shift between genres seamlessly. “To be fluid is my aim,” she shares, adding that she is planning to compile all her singles into an EP soon. “With the third one too, I want to take the narrative ahead,” says the musician, signing off. The song is available on music streaming services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shalmali Kholgade Kalle Kalle
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp