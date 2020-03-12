Haven't watched Thappad yet? Here are five reasons why you should give it a miss

Aishwarya Parikh By

Online Desk

Social media has been going on and on about how Thappad is such an amazing film. Taapsee Pannu has received oodles of appreciation from fans and fellow actors. Anubhav Sinha's direction and dialogues have once again touched the hearts of so many. Bollywood's newcomer Pavail Gulati is also the talk of the town.

But many like Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan and film critic Sumit Kadel have called the film illegitimate. Khan questioned how one slap could be decisive of the end of a relationship. So if you are still wondering if it is worth the watch for just one tiny slap, this article is for you. Here are five reasons why you should not watch the film!

1. It will irk your sexist personality

The film has an undertone of inequality in a marriage, with the lead female character, Amrita (played by Taapsee), claiming that she left her career for Vikram (played by Pavail Gulati) out of her own free will! Like, seriously? Why should she be allowed to choose? It's a woman's job to do all the things she is doing in the first half of the film - being a housewife, taking care of his parents, looking after the house. Anyway, Vikram is the sole breadwinner so he is allowed to vent his anger and frustration on her because she's his wife (aka punching bag), no? Also, as you believe that women have to 'let go' and make a few sacrifices whether it's a career or domestic violence, this movie will show you a mirror.

2. The 'Kabir Singh' fan in you will be bored

There is only one scene of violence in the film - the one slap. You might get bored as you wonder what's this petition and all against one slap. All you believers of 'violence is an expression of love' will be slapped hard on your face and honestly, you'll get lessons on humanity and gender equality you probably don't want. But then your brain cannot comprehend truths like these!

3. Your 'woke' senses and fake feminism will be hurt

We understand that 'letting' women work and do what they want and telling them how to feel is a sign of a great man! Vikram marries Amrita although she doesn't know how to cook and yet Amrita is ungrateful. Can you believe that? He was so nice to 'allow' her into his house after that and still, she wants a divorce from him! So, the movie isn't meant for the weak-hearted because you probably won't be able to handle the truth about freedom: if you are 'giving' it, it doesn't exist after all. You may also be disappointed in the end because they didn't get back together, although they are going to have a child. You're all in for women being equal to men but being a wife and mother are the most important things, no? And what kind of a mother thinks more about herself than her child anyway?

4. You are a victim of societal conditioning, scared to accept it is wrong

Do you, like Vikram, wonder what it is that women do to excel in their careers and earn a lot of money? (Hint: She must've slept with her boss)

If you were raised in a family where you saw elders perform traditional roles for men and women, this film is only going to break it down to make you see what's wrong in some of those values. Amrita's mother and brother are of the view that she should get back to Vikram because he slapped her just once, out of frustration. All of you who think she could've slapped him back or accepted that and moved on will get bored in the second half of the film as it actually gives you the answers to all these things! Pavail Gulati's excellent performance will make you feel bad for him as he plays a very likeable character (the one you almost fall in love with) as Amrita did, but unlike her, you'd agree that it's okay to let one slap pass, thanks to all the years of conditioning.

5. Coronavirus

Last but not the least, with the number of Covid-19 cases rising in India, it probably isn't the best time to go to crowded spaces like movie theatres, especially in places where people have tested positive for it. This can also be a reason for you to avoid the film if you're ashamed to admit that any of the above reasons made sense to you!