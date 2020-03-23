STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Revelling in 90s tunes: Singer Akull opens up on his upcoming tracks

The artiste has also produced music for the title track of the movie Malang making his most recent music production for the track Jee Karr Daa.

Published: 23rd March 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Akull

Singer Akull

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This Delhi singer, music composer and producer, Akull, has released his latest song, titled Lal Chunariya.

The music arrangement brings out the nostalgic vibe of the 90’s, featuring Chetna Pande as the protagonist with Akull.

The video portrays a story of a girl in search of an address who stumbles  upon Akull for help. It’s love at first sight for Akull but the girl is  hard to get. Akull follows her and tries to win her over with his charm  & antiques.

He sings her a song dedicated to her lal chunariya, and she is also shown reciprocating to him.

Akull says, “After my school and college I started making and understanding music.  Initially, I used to just make instrumental music and then I started  making songs, then shifted to Bombay to pursue music more professionally  and at a bigger level. Delhi made me more passionate about music, a  better music listener and follower of music. From growing and listening  music in our Walkman days to CD players to even MP3 payers and that is  the overall journey of mine.” This particular melody of Lal Chunariya was in the singer’s mind for almost a year and hence he created it into a  song, leading to a collaboration with VYRL Originals happen.

The artiste has also produced music for the title track of the movie Malang making his most recent music production for the track Jee Karr Daa. Akull says, “Malang was really special. It is only because of Mohit Suri to help as a  mentor since the last two years. He was the one who gave me the song because I had previously created a song which had similar music  to what he wanted for Malang.” Finally, Akull wants to revel in the  music. “To coming out with more and more music and be as busy as possible, give out more songs in films and start performing more often  for my fans and just good music or content coming out every month,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akull Singer Akull
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp