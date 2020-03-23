Revelling in 90s tunes: Singer Akull opens up on his upcoming tracks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This Delhi singer, music composer and producer, Akull, has released his latest song, titled Lal Chunariya.

The music arrangement brings out the nostalgic vibe of the 90’s, featuring Chetna Pande as the protagonist with Akull.

The video portrays a story of a girl in search of an address who stumbles upon Akull for help. It’s love at first sight for Akull but the girl is hard to get. Akull follows her and tries to win her over with his charm & antiques.

He sings her a song dedicated to her lal chunariya, and she is also shown reciprocating to him.

Akull says, “After my school and college I started making and understanding music. Initially, I used to just make instrumental music and then I started making songs, then shifted to Bombay to pursue music more professionally and at a bigger level. Delhi made me more passionate about music, a better music listener and follower of music. From growing and listening music in our Walkman days to CD players to even MP3 payers and that is the overall journey of mine.” This particular melody of Lal Chunariya was in the singer’s mind for almost a year and hence he created it into a song, leading to a collaboration with VYRL Originals happen.

The artiste has also produced music for the title track of the movie Malang making his most recent music production for the track Jee Karr Daa. Akull says, “Malang was really special. It is only because of Mohit Suri to help as a mentor since the last two years. He was the one who gave me the song because I had previously created a song which had similar music to what he wanted for Malang.” Finally, Akull wants to revel in the music. “To coming out with more and more music and be as busy as possible, give out more songs in films and start performing more often for my fans and just good music or content coming out every month,” he says.