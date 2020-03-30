STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stuck in LA, Soundarya Sharma raises funds for Indian community

Even though she is stranded indoors in an alien land, Soundarya is trying to do her bit to help the Indian community here.

Bollywood actress Soundarya Sharma

Bollywood actress Soundarya Sharma (Photo | Soundarya Sharma Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Soundarya Sharma had flown to Los Angeles to hone her craft and is stuck there following the complete lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress is raising funds for the Indian community in Los Angeles who are directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19.

"It's a very difficult and challenging time for the entire world. We all need to do our bit. I have been following the situation very closely here and back home, and realized that this situation would need everyone together," she said.

"I have initiated by helping some of my Indian colleagues here by offering them groceries and medicinal products, and I am in the process of setting up online/crowdfunding for the Indian community and Indians who are stuck here and can't get back home," she added.

The "Ranchi Diaries" actress hopes to get back to India soon.

"But the thought of so many of us, stuck here without proper food or medicare or accommodation, makes me shiver. I am praying that this goes away soon and we all heal from it, be it financially, emotionally or physically," said Soundarya.

