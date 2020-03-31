WATCH | 'Panchayat' trailer: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta reunite in TVF's film

By Express News Service

The trailer of TVF’s Panchayat, a new web-show set to stream on Amazon Prime, is out. The comedy- drama series stars Jitendra Kumar as an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up a job at a panchayat office in rural Uttar Pradesh.



The show also stars Neena Gupta as the village head and Raghuvir Yadav as her husband. Neena and Jitendra had recently worked together in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra) is an unemployed youth pressed for career choices.



Persuaded by a friend (Biswapati Sarkar), he packs off to a remote village called Phullera. There, he begrudgingly tackles mundane issues while preparing for his MBA exams.

The latter proves difficult, because of the persistent electricity problem in the village. And so Abhishek, taking a cue from Mohan Bhargav in Swades, starts installing solar panels in Phullera, which further pickles his equation with the villagers. “Panchayat is the unique and charming story of a young man struggling to adjust to his new life in a remote village,” says Jitendra.

“I could not have been more excited to work on Panchayat – and particularly the opportunity to work with the brilliant Neena Guptaji once again.” Neena Gupta shares, “Playing the role of Manju Devi, a quirky matriarchal homemaker and official village pradhan, was a huge amount of fun, especially alongside such a talented cast and crew.

I know Prime members are going to fall in love with its unique characters and authentic rural flavour.” Panchayat is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra (Permanent Roommates, Humorously Yours). This show is set to stream on April 3. This is the second collaboration between TVF and Amazon after Hostel Daze.