Wish you come back to life like you reincarnated in 'Karz': Lata Mangeshkar remembers Rishi Kapoor

Mangeshkar also posted a video of the film's song "Om Shanti Om" along with her post.

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. (File| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wishes that the story of Subhash Ghai's 1980 blockbuster "Karz" turns out to be true in real-life as she wants veteran actor Rishi Kapoor to come back.

A veteran of Bollywood with over 150 films to his credit during his five decade long career, Rishi died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital here after a two year long battle with leukaemia.

In an innocent and heartfelt tweet, Mangeshkar said Rishi's character was reincarnated after his death in the film and she wants the same to happen in reality as well.

"Rishi ji we are missing you so much and we will always remember you. It will be foolish of me to think this but I wish you come back to life like how you did in your film 'Karz'. It will be so nice to see you back," the 90-year-old singer said.

"Karz" is about a man (Rishi), who is murdered by his wife, only to be reborn as a new person and takes his revenge from her.

On Thursday, Mangeshkar had shared a black-and-white photo of Rishi as a toddler to mourn his death.

"A few days back Rishi had sent me this picture of us. I am remembering all those days and the conversations we had. I am short of words. 

"What should I say? I can't express the pain through words. I am in immense sorrow due to the demise of Rishi Kapoor. The film industry has suffered a huge loss due to his departure. It is very difficult for me to go through this pain. May God grant peace to his soul," she had said.

