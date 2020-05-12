STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan turns singer, romances Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Tere Bina'

The music video begins with shots of Jacqueline horse riding, followed by their long road rides, painting, and so on.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan in 'Tere Bina'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Days after teasing the audience with short clips, actor Salman Khan on Tuesday dropped the official romantic video track 'Tere Bina' featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The 54-year-old star took to Twitter to share the song with his followers.

"Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo..." he tweeted.

The four-minute and 20-second video, shot at Khan's farmhouse, shows the duo enjoying and spending time together.

Given three minutes to the video, the story takes a twist and tells the audience that the snippets were just memories of Khan.

The video takes a flashback to the painting sequence and ends on a note where Khan spends time with a young girl who possesses similar traits as Jacqueline.

The song has been sung by Salman himself and was set to tune by Ajay Bhatia while the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

