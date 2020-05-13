Mandana Karimi 'evolved' as actor on OTT show, 'The Casino'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mandana Karimi plays a pivotal role in the upcoming web series, "The Casino", and she says that she has evolved as an actor by being part of the show.

"This is one of the most exciting ventures that I have been a part of where I have evolved as an actor. My character will set the rules of this gamble, since I am the queen. I am here not only to play, but to game. I am the soul of the Casino," Mandana said.

The 10-episode series tells the story of a rich yet humble boy Vicky, who is the heir to his father's multi-billion-dollar casino. It is set to unfold a world of mystery and conspiracy in high society.

The show also stars Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aindrita Ray, Dhanveer Singh and Mantra.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, "The Casino" will stream on ZEE5 from June 12.