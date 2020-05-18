STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya files for divorce, lawyer says, ‘allegations are quite serious’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly been sent a legal notice by his wife Aaliya Siddiqui, wherein she has demanded divorce and maintenance over issues in their married life.

Published: 18th May 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Aaliya Siddiqui

By Heena K
Express News Service

MUMBAI: After 11 years of marriage, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has sent him a legal notice demanding divorce and maintenance over issues related to their married life.

While the reasons aren’t clear, the allegations are quite serious in the notice that has been sent to the actor. “I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members," Aaliya's lawyer Abhay Sahay said in a video message shared with a news channel.

In another interview, he had also informed that the legal notice was initially sent to Nawazuddin on May 7 through email and WhatsApp but the actor didn’t respond. 

"I won't be able to speak on the issues right away, but yes, we have been having problems from the last ten years. During the lockdown, I got thinking and thought I had to end this marriage. I had sent him the notice much before he left for Muzaffarnagar but since he has not yet replied to my notice, so I have to take a legal route now,” Aaliya told a national daily. 

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009 and are parents to a daughter named Shora and son Yaani Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Nawazuddin took to Twitter to inform that he and his family have been quarantined in his house in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district.

"Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines issued by the state government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome," he tweeted on Monday.

Nawazuddin reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. The actor was travelling with his mother, brother and sister-in-law. Upon reaching, they underwent medical screening and tested negative for coronavirus, but have been advised by the health officials to remain in home quarantine until May 25.

This story originally appeared on indulgexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Aaliya Siddiqui Divorce
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp