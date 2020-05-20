STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farhan Akhtar sends consignment of PPE kits to Mumbai hospital

Published: 20th May 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar says he is happy that his consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits were sent to city-based Cama Hospital.

The actor had recently announced that he will be donating 1000 PPE kits for the healthcare professionals leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also partnered with celebrity shout-out platform Tring to raise money for additional 1000 PPE kits. In a tweet on Tuesday, Farhan shared pictures of the consignment boxes ready to be sent to the hospital.

It is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am personally donating 1000 PPE kits and have partnered with @tring.india to raise funds for more PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. For your contribution, I will send a personal ‘thank you’ video message recognising your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you. Some of you will even get to interact with me over a live video chat. Log onto www.tring.co.in and go to my profile to donate. Let's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity #StaySafe #StayHome #JustTringIt #IndiaFightsCorona

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

"Happy to share that our consignment of PPE kits leaves for the Cama Hospital, Mumbai. Lots of love & gratitude to all who contributed. This will help keeping our medics at the frontline safe! Jai Hind," he wrote.

The actor had earlier, on May 12, said that the first batch of PPE kits were on its way to Vakola Police Station from the factory and had urged people to contribute more towards the initiative.

