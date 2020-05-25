STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bombay High Court dismisses copyright infringement claim against Netflix’s 'Betaal'

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a copyright infringement plea against the upcoming Netflix series Betaal.

Published: 25th May 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Betaal'

A still from 'Betaal'

By Express News Service

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a copyright infringement plea against the upcoming Netflix series Betaal. As per reports, Marathi writers Sameer Wadekar and Mahesh Goswami had alleged that the show, which is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, was lifted from their zombie script Vetaal. The writers had moved the Bombay High Court after the show’s trailer was unveiled last week.

Directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan, Betaal tells the story of “a remote village which quickly becomes the arena of a breathless battle when a two-century-old East India Company Colonel, infected with the Betaal’s curse, and his battalion of blood-thirsty zombie redcoats.” The series stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai and Jitendra Joshi.

According to reports, Sameer and Mahesh’s script revolves around an environmentalist who arrives in a mining village in Goa. There, a series of murders take place, presumably by the undead army of the Vetaal demigod. Finally, killers are revealed to be humans, who are then attacked by a real army of undead soldiers from Shivaji’s era. Sameer and Mahesh had copyrighted their idea in 2015 and later registered the bound script with the Screenwriter’s Association (SWA) in 2018.Betaal sees its release on May 24 on Netflix.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bombay High Court Betaal Netflix series infringement claim
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp