It’s quite possible: Anushka Sharma on Paatal Lok Season 2  

By Express News Service

Producer Anushka Sharma has hinted at a follow-up season to her popular Amazon Prime show, Paatal Lok. Released on May 15, Paatal Lok is an investigative crime thriller created by Sudip Sharma. The 9-part series stars Jaideep Ahlawat as a Delhi cop investigating the attempted murder of a journalist.

“You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don’t want to divulge too much but let’s just say it’s quite possible. It’s too early to talk about it, but yes, if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season,” Anushka told news agency PTI.

“We have always stayed true to stories that we want to tell and we will continue to do that. We hope for similar appreciation in the future as well,” she added.Paatal Lok is the debut web production of Anushka’s Clean Slate Films. She founded the banner in 2013 with her brother Karnesh Sharma.

