'Paatal Lok' actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala, suicide suspected

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, the police have said. He was 53.

The actor, who was recently seen in web series 'Paatal Lok', was found hanging at a private complex in the city when the police reached the spot, officials said.

"Film actor Asif Basra found dead in a private complex in Dharamshala. He was found hanging," Kangra, Superintendent of Police, Vimukt Ranjan confirmed to ANI.

It is being reported that the actor had a property on lease for the past five-six years in McLeodganj, Upper Dharamshala, and used to visit the place regularly.

Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. #HimachalPradesh (Picture credit: Asif Basra's website) pic.twitter.com/nxpWNLi8VU — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed disbelief over the actor's untimely demise, in response to director Hansal Mehta's tweet.

"What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!" Bajpayee tweeted.

What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!! https://t.co/alfYTGxChH — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 12, 2020

Other celebrities also condoled the actor's death and took to social media to pay their respects.

Rip Asif bhai pic.twitter.com/uOXALTsHlg — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 12, 2020

Basra played the role of Emraan Hashmi's father in Milan Luthria's "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai" (2010).

This can’t be true Asif Bhai, we have done so much work together from Kai Po Che to Hostages 2

I can not believe this!

Whatttt is happening??????????? #asifbasra — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) November 12, 2020

In his over two-decade-long career, Basra played supporting parts in many critically-acclaimed features like "Black Friday", "Parzania" and "Outsourced".

Basra had also starred in films like 'Jab We Met', 'Kai Po Che!', 'Hichki' and had also acted in Hotstar Special web series 'Hostages', which released its second season in September.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)