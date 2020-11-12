STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Paatal Lok' actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala, suicide suspected

The actor, who was most recently seen in web series 'Paatal Lok' was found hanging in a private complex in the city.

Published: 12th November 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Asif Basra (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, the police have said. He was 53.

The actor, who was recently seen in web series 'Paatal Lok', was found hanging at a private complex in the city when the police reached the spot, officials said.

"Film actor Asif Basra found dead in a private complex in Dharamshala. He was found hanging," Kangra, Superintendent of Police, Vimukt Ranjan confirmed to ANI.

It is being reported that the actor had a property on lease for the past five-six years in McLeodganj, Upper Dharamshala, and used to visit the place regularly.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed disbelief over the actor's untimely demise, in response to director Hansal Mehta's tweet.

"What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!" Bajpayee tweeted.

Other celebrities also condoled the actor's death and took to social media to pay their respects.

Basra played the role of Emraan Hashmi's father in Milan Luthria's "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai" (2010).

In his over two-decade-long career, Basra played supporting parts in many critically-acclaimed features like "Black Friday", "Parzania" and "Outsourced".

Basra had also starred in films like 'Jab We Met', 'Kai Po Che!', 'Hichki' and had also acted in Hotstar Special web series 'Hostages', which released its second season in September.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

