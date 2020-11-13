STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Producer Ajay Devgn hopes to inspire every child, parent through 'Chhalaang'

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

Published: 13th November 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As the Rajkummar Rao starrer film 'Chhalaang' premieres today on Amazon Prime Video, the actor and film's producer Ajay Devgn divulged what makes this film special and how a movie such as this is imperative in today's time.

Talking about the film, Devgn said, the 'Singham' said, "Chhalaang is an inspirational script. We have seen good films on sports, coaches, and players, but a film on a PT teacher and school kids is new. We hope to inspire kids and their parents to promote physical activity through sports. The earlier generation was more involved in outdoor activities and sports because we didn't have access to gadgets and gizmos. Today, children miss out on this aspect."

Adding further to this, the 'Golmaal' star also laid emphasis on the film's social commentary not only being relevant to children but also every parent just like him.

"In fact, I encourage my son to go outdoors as much as possible. We as parents also have to contribute to it. The messaging in Chhalaang is the need of the hour. It's a reminder of the school days when physical training (PT) and outdoor sports were a big draw. Chhalaang is a wholesome film that will entertain and motivate us," he added.

With the double, the delight of Children's Day and Diwali, the Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharucha starrer family entertainer has released in a sensational way amidst immense love and appreciation from fans and audiences at large.

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun, and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg, and is streaming globally on Amazon Prime Video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Devgn Chhalaang
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp