Producer Ajay Devgn hopes to inspire every child, parent through 'Chhalaang'

By ANI

MUMBAI: As the Rajkummar Rao starrer film 'Chhalaang' premieres today on Amazon Prime Video, the actor and film's producer Ajay Devgn divulged what makes this film special and how a movie such as this is imperative in today's time.

Talking about the film, Devgn said, the 'Singham' said, "Chhalaang is an inspirational script. We have seen good films on sports, coaches, and players, but a film on a PT teacher and school kids is new. We hope to inspire kids and their parents to promote physical activity through sports. The earlier generation was more involved in outdoor activities and sports because we didn't have access to gadgets and gizmos. Today, children miss out on this aspect."

Adding further to this, the 'Golmaal' star also laid emphasis on the film's social commentary not only being relevant to children but also every parent just like him.

"In fact, I encourage my son to go outdoors as much as possible. We as parents also have to contribute to it. The messaging in Chhalaang is the need of the hour. It's a reminder of the school days when physical training (PT) and outdoor sports were a big draw. Chhalaang is a wholesome film that will entertain and motivate us," he added.

With the double, the delight of Children's Day and Diwali, the Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharucha starrer family entertainer has released in a sensational way amidst immense love and appreciation from fans and audiences at large.

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun, and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg, and is streaming globally on Amazon Prime Video.