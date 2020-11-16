STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wrapped in 'pahadi' attire, Kangana Ranaut dances to folk 'Kangari' song at family function

The 'Queen' actor who has been sharing glimpses from her cousin brother's wedding ceremonies, took to Twitter to share the video.

Published: 16th November 2020 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  Dressed in the traditional "pahadi" attire, actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday treated her fans to a video of herself dancing to a folk song from the mountains.

The 'Queen' actor who has been sharing glimpses from her cousin brother's wedding ceremonies, took to Twitter to share the video.

The video sees Kangana dancing with other women from her family on the 'Kangari' song sung by Pahadi artists at her brother's wedding reception.

She explains the meaning of the song to her fans and followers as she penned a note along with the note.

"I love folk music of any tradition for that matter, here's a Kangari song sung by Pahadi artists at my brother's dham (reception) today, meaning is simple....a woman expressing her love for her mother," she wrote on Twitter.

The 'Tanu Weds Mau' actor is also seen decked up in the traditional 'pahadi' attire as she is seen donning an off-white coloured saree with a 'Pahadi' cap and matching shawl.

The 33-year-old actor is currently staying with her family at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. 

Kangana Ranaut
