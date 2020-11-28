STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Adil Hussain's 'Nirvana Inn' to premiere on Cinemapreneur for 99 hours from December 11

The movie, which was shot in Manali, Majuli (Assam) and Chennai, follows the story of a boatman who becomes the caretaker of a Himalayan resort after an attempted suicide.

Published: 28th November 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Adil Hussain

Bollywood actor Adil Hussain (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Adil Hussain-starrer "Nirvana Inn" will be available online on pay-per-view digital platform Cinemapreneur for 99 hours from December 11 onwards.

Directed by Vijay Jayapal, the psychological horror film also stars Rajshri Deshpande and Sandhya Mridul.

The movie, which was shot in Manali, Majuli (Assam) and Chennai, follows the story of a boatman who becomes the caretaker of a Himalayan resort after an attempted suicide.

"Nirvana Inn" had its world premiere at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival, where it was selected for the Asian Project Market.

It has been produced by Stray Factory, Uncombed Buddha, Stop Whinging and Harman Ventures in association with Magic Hour Films.

WATCH TEASER:

"With Theatres closed and OTTs crowded, Independent films have to find truly independent ways of distributing their film.

We have decide on an unconventional release because this gives the power to the audience to decide the fate of the film, we hope this sets a trend for many more independent films," the producers said in a statement.

Hussain said the film has a "unique narrative" as he showered praise for Jayapal for his directing style.

"We hardly see this style in Indian Cinema. I loved how the reality of my role easily slips into nightmarish vision. (It is) very intelligently done. Never played a role of this kind. I think Vijay Jayapal has a lot to offer to Indian cinema. I hope he gets what he really wants to," the actor said.

Deshpande, who has a pivotal role in the movie, said, "It was a great experience being part of a folk horror and playing a mysterious character. Was a joy working with Vijay, Adil and Sandhya."

Mridul also hailed Jayapal for his "personal approach to his films".

"A palpable emotional thread occasionally which is interesting especially in the genre of horror, it's more uncomfortable and then terrifying.

For me, this role was easy and then not.

"I was terrified myself at the end of it. So be scared,  be very scared. It's a good date night movie," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adil Hussain Nirvana Inn
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp