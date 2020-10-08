By Express News Service

Singers and twin sisters, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, who were born and bred in New Delhi,have released their next song, Hum Tum. The track, intended to be a vibrant and chirpy dance number, portrays the yearnings of youngsters to tide the busy day-to-day life with their special someone.

“Hum Tum is a very special song. It’s all about escaping with the love of your life away from all the chaos. It is perfect for such intense times because a happy song goes a long way,” said Sukriti. Adding to it, Prakriti says, “Both Priyank and Raghav are amazing dancers.

We couldn’t have asked for a better team. I am sure the song will inspire everyone to live life to the fullest.” Partnering the girls are actor Priyank Sharma and TV host & choreographer Raghav Juyal who is known for his slo-mo dancing style.

This is the first dance music video for both Sharma and Juyal. “It is a perfect party song. Both Sukriti and Prakriti have raised the bar of pop music. Raghav is not just a king of slowmotion but also a crazy performer, and working with the three of them was super fun,” adds Sharma. Written by MellowD, the song is co-composed by Lost Stories and directed by Adil Shaikh for VYRL Originals.