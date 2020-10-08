STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

By Express News Service

Singers and twin sisters, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, who were born and bred in New Delhi,have released their next song, Hum Tum. The track, intended to be a vibrant and chirpy dance number, portrays the yearnings of youngsters to tide the busy day-to-day life with their special someone.

“Hum Tum is a very special song. It’s all about escaping with the love of your life away from all the chaos. It is perfect for such intense times because a happy song goes a long way,” said Sukriti. Adding to it, Prakriti says, “Both Priyank and Raghav are amazing dancers.

We couldn’t have asked for a better team. I am sure the song will inspire everyone to live life to the fullest.” Partnering the girls are actor Priyank Sharma and TV host & choreographer Raghav Juyal who is known for his slo-mo dancing style.

This is the first dance music video for both Sharma and Juyal. “It is a perfect party song. Both Sukriti and Prakriti have raised the bar of pop music. Raghav is not just a king of slowmotion but also a crazy performer, and working with the three of them was super fun,” adds Sharma. Written by MellowD, the song is co-composed by Lost Stories and directed by Adil Shaikh for VYRL Originals.

