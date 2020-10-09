STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra pledge support to global online auction of artwork by Indian underprivileged children

Personalities like Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Dr Shashi Tharoor, Danny Boyle will each donate a 15-minute online conversation with the highest bidders.

Published: 09th October 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra have pledged support to Global Online Auction of Artwork by Indian underprivileged children with - 'Beauty Without Boundaries 2020' - a global online charitable art auction that is set to launch on October 12.

The auction features art created by destitute children in India affected by COVID-19.

Personalities like Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Dr Shashi Tharoor, Danny Boyle will each donate a 15-minute online conversation with the highest bidders.

More than 20 works of art created by children living in extreme poverty in Mumbai, will go on sale on October 12 as part of 'Beauty Without Boundaries 2020,' an inaugural online auction sponsored by 'Artrepreneur', an online membership platform for all visual artists and creatives, the Aseema Charitable Trust in India and Friends of Aseema, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to helping Aseema.

The child artists range in age from 10 to 17 years. The collection includes watercolour landscapes, pen-and-ink drawings, mixed media and an assortment of brush paintings. Some of this art was created by the children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The auction will continue for 14 days from October 12 to 25. Bidding for the artworks will begin at tiers of USD 300, USD 400 and USD 500. A preview of the works is available at Aseema / Friends of Aseema Art Auction by Artrepreneur.

Numerous high-level professionals, celebrities and business icons will each donate a 15-minute online conversation with the highest bidders. A sample of those confirmed includes:

* Aamir Khan, award-winning Actor, Director and Producer;

* Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Actor, Producer, Activist;

* Nick Jonas, Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated Singer, Songwriter, Actor and Producer;

* Danny Boyle, Academy Award-winning director of films such as 'Slumdog Millionaire', '28 Days', 'Yesterday' and 'Trainspotting';

* Joanne Rogers, wife of the late children's television personality Fred Rogers;

* Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, longstanding Indian M.P., acclaimed writer and Oxford scholar.

Nitin Rakesh, CEO of Mphasis, Dr Jerry Wind- an emeritus marketing profession at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, award-winning multimedia performance artist, sculptor and poet Vanessa German, astronaut and former Commander of the International Space Station - Colonel Terry Virts, contemporary artist Anjolie Ela Menon and Karambir Kang, Area Director, USA Taj/Indian Hotels (IHCL) will also be a part of a 15-minute online conversation with the highest bidders.

The artwork of children in India will bring a new level of physical and spiritual healing by providing relief for indigent families. All proceeds from the auction will be used to support the Aseema Charitable Trust in providing high-quality, secular education and medical care to extremely indigent children in India.

"We are delighted to be able to bring the depth and technology of Artrepreneur to support such a worthy cause. COVID-19 has generated more pressing needs around the world but especially for the poorest among us. Artrepreneur holds the belief that every artist - no matter how young or old - can achieve success when they have access to the right resources," says Grace Cho, Founder and CEO of Artrepreneur.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aamir Khan Priyanka Chopra Global Online Auction Indian underprivileged children Beauty Without Boundaries 2020
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp