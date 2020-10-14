STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut performs yoga to shed 20 kgs she gained for 'Thalaivi'

Kangana also asked her followers if they are with her in the goal of attaining a fit lifestyle by utilising the morning time for physical exercises.

Published: 14th October 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

J Jayalalithaa

Kangana Ranaut’s look from Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. (YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut who had gained 20 Kgs for playing the role of political stalwart and actor J Jayalalithaa in her upcoming film 'Thalaivi,' is currently sweating it out to get back to her "earlier size".

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter early on Wednesday and posted a picture of herself performing a Yoga asana.

She complimented the picture with a note on how she is working to get back in shape as the shoot for the 'Thalaivi,' is very close to completion.

"I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility," she tweeted.

Kangana also asked her followers if they are with her in the goal of attaining a fit lifestyle by utilising the morning time for physical exercises.

"Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me?" her tweet further read.

The picture sees the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor maintaining the perfect balance as she performs a yoga asana dressed in multicoloured yoga shorts and a striped sports bra.

Ranaut had gained over 20 kgs of weight to be able to fit in the shoes of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

