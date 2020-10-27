STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Eternally grateful for love: Amitabh Bachchan on 'Mohabbatein' clocking 20 years

Released on October 27, 2000, "Mohabbatein" marked the first on-screen collaboration between Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Published: 27th October 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

'Mohabbatein' cast featuring (L to R) Amitabh Bachchan,Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Shergill, Preeti Jhangiani and Shah Rukh Khan.

'Mohabbatein' cast featuring (L to R) Amitabh Bachchan,Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Shergill, Preeti Jhangiani and Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo | yashrajfilms.com)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday celebrated the 20th anniversary of filmmaker Aditya Chopra's "Mohabbatein", saying that he was thankful for the continued love the film has received.

Released on October 27, 2000, "Mohabbatein" marked the first on-screen collaboration between Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The romantic-drama also revitalized Bachchan's career after a dip in the 1990s. As Narayan Shankar, the strict principal of an all-boys college, Gurukul, the 78-year-old veteran had transitioned from playing a hero to characters his age. 

Bachchan took to Twitter and posted a montage of the film, along with his popular dialogue, "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan".

"'Mohabbatein' is special for many reasons. Twenty years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower," he tweeted.

Also starring Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill and Preeti Jhangiani, "Mohabbatein" went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year.

Shetty, sister of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, took to Instagram and shared the film's original teaser.

"This is where it all began my Mohabbat (ein) for this craft," she wrote.

Sharma said that she was shocked how time has flown and was "overwhelmed" with the love coming her way.

"Grateful for the opportunity, the accidental career, the prestige, the learning, but mostly for the love. Thank you being so kind and encouraging with me always can't say I did much but you guys make it feel like a lot."

"How lucky for me. All the fans of this film all over the world you are really amazing, needless to say YRF and Adi thank you," she added.

The film marked Khan and Rai's second collaboration after "Josh" the same year.

The duo reunited in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas" in 2002.

"Mohabbatein" was Chopra's second directorial, after the blockbuster "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" in 1995. The film's music was scored by Jatin-Lalit, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohabbatein Amitabh Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan YRF
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp