STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut requests Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji to get drug tests

The 'Queen' actor further noted, " I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia."

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Days after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut made a remark on drug mafia being active in the industry, the actor has nominated 'Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test' to bust the rumours of them being 'cocaine addicts'.

The 33-year-old star put across a statement on Twitter and said, "I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts."

The 'Queen' actor further noted, " I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia."

The 'Panga' actor has nominated the celebrities in a tweet, which is in response to a tweet by an author and columnist. It read, "BIG EXPOSE: Kangana Ranaut

@KanganaTeamwants blood test of all film personalities before chosen for any national award. RIGHTFUL DEMAND, HOW CAN DRUG ADDICTS BE OUR ROLE MODELS #BollywoodDrugGang."

Earlier, Kangana had made a remark on social media that "If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars".

The following statement from the 'Gangster' actor came after a recent turn in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, where his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats have alleged a new drug angle.

Post the statement, Ranaut has also said she is "more than willing to help the Narcotics Bureau but I need protection from the central government." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut drug test Ranveer Singh Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji Vicky Kaushik
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp