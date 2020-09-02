Tovino Thomas' 'Minnal Murali' teaser launched

By Express News Service

The first teaser of Tovino Thomas’ upcoming multilingual superhero flick, Minnal Murali, has been released in 5 languages. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Fahadh Faasil launched the Malayalam teaser while Bollywood biggies Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor launched the Hindi version Mister Murali’s teaser.

Vijay Sethupathi and Keerthi Suresh launched the Tamil teaser, and Rana Daggubati launched the teaser’s Telugu version Merupu Murali. KGF star Yash launched the Kannada version Minchu Murali.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Bangalore Days, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol), the film is the company’s biggest yet. It will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The teaser has already become a topic of discussion in social media platforms within a few hours of its release. Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has also shared the teaser on his Twitter page.