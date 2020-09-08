Asha Bhosle celebrates 87th birthday with family

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle celebrated her 87th birthday on Tuesday with family at her home in Lonavala.

Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai had a surprise in store for the iconic singer. She organised a fresh cream fruit cake and also put in spread a menu of the singer's favourite Japanese and Chinese cuisine despite lockdown.

"Both the kids are very talented. Zanai sings and I see myself as a child in her," said Bhosle, who is in Lonavala with her son Anand, daughter-in-law Anuja, and grandchildren Zanai and Ranjai.

The octogenarian shared that she has a lot to look forward to in her journey from 87 to 88.

"After listening to over 3,000 voices for my talent show #AshaKiAsha, I have a very difficult task in hand to choose the best. Young talents from across the globe have sent their recordings. Some of them are very poor and live in harsh conditions, but are truly God-gifted with divine voices.

"It will not be an easy task to select one. But this is my change to share my 70 years of experience with youngsters and give back to music what I got. And I am grateful to God every single day for that."

She revealed that she wants to work to generate employment for the women in Lonavala.

"I want to help these women stand on their own feet. It has not been easy for the common man during corona, and it has not been easy for the poor women from here, whom I have seen during the epidemic. I want to do something concrete for them."

Looking back, Asha Bhosle has no regrets.

"I am happy I have lived and loved. I have lived an honest life. I am happy that I stood on my own feet as a 10-year-old singing my first song. Today at 87, I am still singing and standing on my own feet. And I have a beautiful family, and an even larger fan-family. What more could I ask for."