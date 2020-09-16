STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Serious Men' to hit Netflix on October 2

Writen by Bhavesh Mandalia, the movie, directed by Sudhir Mishra, is based on a 2010 novel of the same name by Manu Joseph.

Published: 16th September 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a poster of 'Serious Men'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a poster of 'Serious Men' (photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's upcoming feature "Serious Men", headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will premiere on Netflix on October 2. Writen by Bhavesh Mandalia, the film is based on a 2010 novel of the same name by Manu Joseph.

Siddiqui said "Serious Men" brings to end his long wait to collaborate with Mishra. "I am excited about this film as I waited almost 20 years to work with Sudhir Mishra. It's a dream come true. I can't wait for the audience to watch 'Serious Men' and join this journey with me, this Gandhi Jayanti," the actor said in a statement.

The film chronicles the story of an ambitious underachiever who capitalises on his son's newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family's fortunes.

Produced by Bombay Fables and Cine Raas, "Serious Men" also stars Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nassar, and introduces actor Indira Tiwari. Siddiqui was last seen in Netflix's crime-thriller "Raat Akeli Hai", directed by Honey Trehan.

Comments

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
