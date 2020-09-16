STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
So grateful you were born: Priyanka Chopra on husband Nick Jonas

The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to share the special video that features the couple and their special moments over the course of their relationship.

Published: 16th September 2020 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended birthday greetings to her musician husband Nick Jonas with a special birthday video, as Nick turned 28 on Wednesday. The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to share the special video that features the couple and their special moments over the course of their relationship.

The video also featured some of the solo candid shots of the 'Sucker' singer. Keeping the caption simple yet full of love, Priyanka wrote, "So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love." Priyanka and Nick got married in two elaborate ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace -- as per Christian tradition on December 1, 2018, and as per Hindu rituals on December 2.

Continuing the celebration, the duo then hosted a wedding reception in Delhi. Post that Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra threw a party for their close friends and family. They also hosted a wedding reception bash in Mumbai, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas Nick Jonas birthday
Comments

