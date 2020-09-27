STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Payal Ghosh questions 'delay' in arresting Anurag Kashyap, threatens to go on hunger strike

Ghosh told reporters outside Versova police station here that Kashyap has not been arrested despite the Mumbai Police registering an FIR against him because he is an "influential person".

Director Anurag Kashyap (L) and actress Payal Ghosh (Photos | ANI, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actress Payal Ghosh on Sunday said she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap whom she has accused of raping her seven years ago.

The actress and her lawyer Nitin Satpute on Sunday reached the police station demanding a quick probe, six days after she filed an FIR against Kashyap accusing him of raping her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

Kashyap had dismissed the allegations as "baseless".

Ghosh said she met senior officials at the police station and threatened to go on a hunger strike "if justice is not delivered to me quickly".

Ghosh also claimed that she faced a threat from Kashyap and his well-wishers. She said she was asked to come to the police station again on Monday as the investigating officer was not present.

Versova police is probing the case under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said.

Kashyap's lawyer had earlier tweeted a statement that "my client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest".

