Amitabh Bachchan shares special connection between residence 'Jalsa' and 'Chupke Chupke' as film clocks 46 years

Amitabh took to Instagram on Sunday as he shared a fascinating fact from the film.

Published: 11th April 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from 'Chupke Chupke' (Photo | Amitabh Bachchan, Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Amitabh Bachchan posted an interesting trivia about his 1975 film 'Chupke Chupke' as the film completed 46 years of release on Sunday.

The superstar, who played the role of a English professor Sukumar in the comedy film, revealed that the house used in the film to shoot some scenes is now his current Mumbai residence Jalsa.

He uploaded a still from the movie and captioned it as: "Chupke Chupke " our film by Hrishikesh MUKERJI.. closing today at 46 years ..!! This house you see in the picture is Producer NC Sippy's house .. we bought it , then sold it , then bought it back again .. rebuilt it .. this is our home now JALSA !!

Many films were shot here .. Anand, NamakHaram, Chupke Chupke, Satte pe Satta, and many more .."

The film also starred Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Asrani, Jaya Bachchan and Om Pakash in pivotal roles.

