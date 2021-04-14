STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alia Bhatt tests negative for COVID-19, shares beautiful sun-kissed picture

The 'Student of The Year' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an all-smiles sun-kissed picture to inform her fans about the good news.

Published: 14th April 2021 12:42 PM

Ae Watan: Alia Bhatt starrer 2018 blockbuster 'Raazi' gave the song which ran a patriotic buzz in the whole nation. The song written by veteran legend poet Gulzar is sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. Following the song's release, social media was flooded with fans making replica clips of the song to channel their patriotism on micro-blogging platforms.

Alia Bhatt (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Wednesday announced that she has finally tested negative for COVID-19, after almost 15 days of home quarantine.

The 'Student of The Year' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an all-smiles sun-kissed picture to inform her fans about the good news.

In the picture, Alia can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt, and pink pyjamas as she poses in the garden while looking into the lens. The actor looks gorgeous in a no-makeup look with her luscious locks open.

Alia captioned the post, "the only time being negative is a good thing" and added flex muscle and dancing girl emoticons.

Celebrity followers including fashion designer Ami Patel and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post, while many congratulated the actor on winning the battle against the novel coronavirus.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

On the work front, Alia, who was last seen in the 2020 film 'Sadak 2', will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ | Who really was Gangubai Kathiawadi and can Alia Bhatt do her justice?

Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawali', SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings' in the pipeline.

