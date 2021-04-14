STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh to collaborate with Shankar for Hindi adaptation of 'Anniyan'

Singh, 35, said he is blessed to be a part of the "spectacular cinematic vision" of Shankar, known for directing blockbusters like Rajinikanth's "Enthiran", "2.0" and "Sivaji The Boss".

Published: 14th April 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to headline the Hindi adaptation of Tamil blockbuster "Anniyan", to be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shankar who also helmed the original.

The 2005 psychological action thriller featured South star Vikram in the lead and chronicled the story of a man who suffers from multiple personality disorder- working as a lawyer by day and a vigilante at night.

The adaptation billed as a pan-India project, will be produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

Singh, 35, said he is blessed to be a part of the "spectacular cinematic vision" of Shankar, known for directing blockbusters like Rajinikanth's "Enthiran", "2.0" and "Sivaji The Boss".

The "Gully Boy" actor described the filmmaker as a "true disruptor" who has proved with his films that no vision is large enough to achieve on screen.

"To lead a film like 'Anniyan' is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram sir, one of our country's finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched.

"I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way. It's undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being," Singh said in a statement.

Shankar, 57, said the Hindi adaptation of "Anniyan" needed a "maverick, charismatic showman" which he found in Singh.

"I'm thrilled to make 'Anniyan' for the pan-Indian audience and I'm confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all. In Dr Gada, Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in the vision we have to change the nativity of content for audiences across the country," the director said.

Gada, chairman, and MD of Pen Studios said the film will be one of the biggest cinematic events in the country.

The pen will also be the worldwide distributor of the film.

"We are confident that their collaboration will write a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema. We are announcing the film during a very significant time of Baisakhi and Puthandu to signify Shankar and Ranveer's intent to make a truly pan-Indian entertainer," Gada said.

The movie, co-produced by God Bless Entertainment, is slated to go on the floors in mid-2022 The film's music will be available on Saregama.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Anniyan Shankar
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp