Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana tests positive for COVID-19

Published: 14th April 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Ashutosh Rana

Actor Ashutosh Rana. (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

MUMBAI:  Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana recently revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 'Raaz' actor shared a detailed post on Facebook in Hindi and informed his fans and followers about his current health condition on Tuesday.

As Rana revealed the news, he first spoke about the occasion of Navratri, and the beginning of the Hindu New Year and said that he is happy to know about the 'illness' in his body on such an auspicious occasion.

His note translates to, "If you get the information about the disorder that is developing in your body on this very auspicious day, then nothing fortunate than this can happen. It is a special blessing of Goddess Durga that I came to know today on a sitting day (beithaki) that I am suffering from corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this disorder, I have unwavering faith in the grace of his Holiness Gurudev Daddaji that I will soon I will be healthy." He further wrote, "I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow. But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested."

Wishing everyone good health and extending greetings, the 53-year-old actor wrote, "With heartfelt greetings for the new year, I pray to Mahadev Shiva and Goddess Parvati to provide longevity to all of you, keeping you healthy, happy, happy, safe, so that our life can not only be successful but also meaningful."

Ashutosh is the latest Bollywood celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others.

Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others contracted the deadly infection.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

