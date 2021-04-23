STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

47-year-old 'Bandish Bandits' actor Amit Mistry dies after cardiac arrest

The 47-year-old actor was at his residence in Andheri with his mother when he breathed his last around 9.30 AM.

Published: 23rd April 2021 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Popular Gujarati and Hindi film actor Amit Mistry

Popular Gujarati and Hindi film actor Amit Mistry. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular Gujarati and Hindi film actor Amit Mistry, known for starring in films like "Shor In The City", "Bey Yaar" and Amazon Prime Video series "Bandish Bandits", died on Friday following cardiac arrest, his manager said.

The 47-year-old actor was at his residence in Andheri with his mother when he breathed his last around 9.30 AM.

"He woke up, had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was absolutely fit and fine. Amit had no underlining medical condition. It's an absolutely shocking news," the actor's manager Maharshi Desai said.

Mistry is survived by his mother.

The actor was a prominent face in the Gujarati theatre circuit.

His work in Hindi films like "Kya Kehna", "Ek Chalis Ki Last Local" and especially his collaborations with filmmaker Raj-DK including "99", "Shor In The City" and "A Gentleman" got him wider attention.

Mistry also earned acclaim in last year's hit series "Bandish Bandits" playing musician Devendra Rathod.

His TV credits include popular show "Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen".

Mistry's sudden death shocked his colleagues and industry people.

"Brother Amit, can't believe this that someone so full of life is no more. Keep spreading love the way you used to wherever you are," actor Rajesh Tailang, his co-star in "Bandish Bandits", tweeted.

Singer-actor Swanand Kirkire tweeted, "Amit Mistry? No....this is unbelievable. He was an amazing aactor and a real happy soul."

Actor Tisca Chopra also expressed shock.

"Such a lovely guy, totally chill....deepest condolences to the family," she wrote.

Director Hansal Mehta wrote, "This is terrible. Really terrible."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandish Bandits Amit Mistry
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp