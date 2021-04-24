STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ma Yoga Laxmi to be adapted into a series

Rahul Mittra has announced his next project, a series based on the life of Ma Yoga Laxmi, a secretary of controversial spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh.

Published: 24th April 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Osho Rajneesh

By Express News Service

Rahul Mittra, known for producing Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster films, Bullet Raja, Sarkar 3, and Torbaaz, among others, has acquired rights of British author Rashid Maxwell’s bestselling book The Only Life: Osho, Laxmi and a Journey of the Heart, that follows the life of Osho’s first secretary.

The series will be helmed by Ranjan Chandel, who has previously directed Bamfaad, the debut film of Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal.

The announcement comes a day after the online premiere of the documentary film Searching for Sheela, based on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the spokeswoman of the Osho movement.

In an official statement, Mittra said, “Ma Laxmi’s story is what I want to tell and what the world needs to know. I want people to know that for Ma Laxmi, Osho was her only life. Even when her own protege Sheela usurped her position, Laxmi’s devotion to her master was total and absolute,” Mittra said.iv The series will be bankrolled by Rahul Mittra Films and Jar Pictures with Osho World Foundation and Sanjay Grover serving as co-producers.

