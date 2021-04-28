STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

After I lost my father I was left with just a dream: 'Veham' composer Manan Bhardwaj

Manan Bhardwaj, who is from Haryana, lost his father as a teenager and was soon found himself directionless in terms of a career.

Published: 28th April 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

'Veham' composer Manan Bhardwaj

'Veham' composer Manan Bhardwaj (Photo | Manan Bhardwaj Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: New-age music composer Manan Bhardwaj, who is credited with creating the soundtrack of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer "Radhe Shyam" along with Mithoon, has made his mark in the music industry in a short while. His resume as a composer includes hits such as Armaan Malik's "Veham", Sachet Tandon's "Kandhe ka woh til", and Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar's "Pehle pyar ka pehla gham".

However, Manan says there was a phase of struggle that he can never forget. The musician, who is from Haryana, lost his father as a teenager and was soon found himself directionless in terms of a career.

"I lost my father when I was 17, I lost him at the very initial stage of learning music. He was completely aware of my dream and was supporting me. I was used to that. Suddenly, I was left with just a dream and no support system. To top that, I was the only male member in my family and that meant responsibility," he told IANS.

However, his family supported him. "My family supported my dream and I took the charge. I was short of money and applied for loans for my studies in Mumbai, where I persuaded audio engineering. I got rejected many times but finally my loan got approved and I came to Mumbai," he recalls.

"In Mumbai, everything was different. I stayed in a room for a week which was so small that I literally had no space to move my legs or arms. I did my work with honesty and passion, and, importantly, I was patient," he says.

Ask him if it was tough for him to make the transition from independent music to Bollywood, he says: "Talking about tough, if you call doing hard work tough then, for sure, it would look tough. But if you consider hard work part of your life then it's easy for everyone. If you are good at your work and if you are giving 100 per cent to what you are doing, then it's really easy. You just have to do your work with passion, dedication and honesty."

However, working on your own music and working in Bollywood is different, says Manan.

"When you work solo, you will go where your thoughts are taking you and you will do something in your comfort zone. When you work for others, especially for the best in the field, you have different and new edges to touch, it's a whole new story. It's all new. I am working in a new space right now and am enjoying this new side of my life completely," he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manan Bhardwaj Veham
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp