'Jeevnane Natka Samy' to release in Indian theatres on August 19

By Express News Service

The award-winning film, Jeevnane Natka Samy, which was screened in many online film festivals including ones in Kolkata, London and Miami, is set to release in Indian theatres on August 19.

Directed by Raju Bhandari Rajavartha, Jeevnane Natka Samy is based on an episode from the Mahabharatha, which discusses a man’s view of the world around him.

It stars popular TV serial actor Kiran Raj in the lead, and also features Shree Harsha, Pavithra Kotian, and Anika Ramya in pivotal roles.

Billing the film as a comedy-drama, Raju says, “The film begins with the mindset of the parents of nine children who get the chance to compete in a reality show named Jeevnane Nataka Samy, and how a few take short cuts to win the show.” With music by Athishay Vedanth Jain, the film is made by Lalitha

Rajashekar Shirahatti under their banner Arya Entertainment.