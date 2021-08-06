STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rani Mukerji to soon begin shoot of 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

Directed by Ashima Chibber of "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" fame, the drama, "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" presents an untold story of a mother's battle against an entire country.

Published: 06th August 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rani Mukerji is set to start filming for her next feature film "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" in the coming days.

Directed by Ashima Chibber of "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" fame, the drama presents an untold story of a mother's battle against an entire country.

According to a source, the 43-year-old actor, who was last seen in 2019 action-drama "Mardaani 2", has left India for over a month-long shoot.

"Rani is set to start shooting the film in the next couple of days. Rani will be out of the country for over a month for this shoot. She has done intensive preparation for the film which will be revealed in due course of time and one can expect a sublime Rani Mukerji performance as 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' is a complete author-backed role for her," the source said.

The movie is reportedly based on the 2011 true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services.

"Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" is being produced by Nikkhil Advani under his banner Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

Mukerji is awaiting the release of "Bunty Aur Babli 2", directed by debutant Varun V Sharma.

The film, a sequel to her 2005 crime comedy, will also feature Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rani Mukerji Aashima Chibber Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Bunty Aur Babli 2
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp